COVID-19 in Sask: 5 new cases on Sunday

There are five new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan as of Sunday, bringing the total active cases to 129.

Four of the new cases are located in central Saskatchewan and one is in the Saskatoon region.

Three cases that were reported positive on July 11 have been updated to a negative result and removed from the active case number. There are now a total of four cases removed from the total number due to false positive results.

12 people are in hospital, up from eight cases reported yesterday. Three people are now in intensive care, two in Saskatoon and one in the south.

The total number of cases is 943, with 799 people recovered from COVID-19.

Breakdown of cases and testing

Over the weekend there have been 2,634 tests done: 1,339 on Saturday and 1,295 on Sunday, which are the highest daily testing totals to date.

81,624 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Saskatchewan, and the province says testing is available to anyone who requests it, regardless of if they have symptoms or not.

183 of the confirmed cases are from travellers. 516 stemmed from community contacts like mass gatherings.

165 cases have no known exposures and 79 are still under investigation.

58 cases are health care workers, though the source of the infections may not be related to their workplaces in all instances.

People between the ages of 20 and 39 have the highest number of cases with 325, followed by the age range 40-59 with 297 cases.

To date, 15 people have died due to COVID-19 complications in the province.