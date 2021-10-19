COVID-19 in Sask.: 2 more ICU patients en route to Ontario Tuesday

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is planning to transfer two intensive care patients to Ontario on Tuesday, the provincial government has announced.

"These transfers are the result of the prolonged period of high demand on Saskatchewan's ICUs, which has an impact on the quality and availability of critical care," the province said in its Tuesday COVID-19 news release.

The province said Monday that a total of six COVID-19 patients would be transferred to Ontario over the following 72 hours.

According to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard, a total of 335 people were in Saskatchewan hospitals with the illness on Tuesday, including 83 in intensive care.

271 new cases, 8 more deaths

The province also reported eight more deaths linked to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

According to the dashboard, that includes four people in their 60s or 70s, three people 80 or older and one person in their 40s or 50s. There were two people each in the southwest and northwest regions, and one person each in the Saskatoon, Regina, southeast and north central zones.

Another 271 new COVID-19 cases were also reported — with the highest number in the Saskatoon area, which saw 82. The Regina region saw the second-most, with 35 new cases, followed by the north central zone at 32.

Other COVID-19 case numbers by region:

Northwest: 30.

East central: 22.

Far northeast: 11.

Southeast: 10.

Far northwest: nine.

Southwest: six.

Northeast: three.

South central: two.

West central: one.

Residence information is pending for another 28 new cases.

Over the last week, the province said 23,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccinations in the province up to 1,627,570.

As of Tuesday, 77 per cent of people eligible for immunization (those age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated in Saskatchewan.