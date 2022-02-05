COVID-19: 18 fewer hospitalizations, 1 more death

In one of its last daily updates of COVID-19 data in the province, Saskatchewan reported 18 fewer hospitalizations — dropping to 345 people — and one more death attributed to the virus.

Of the people in hospital, 29 were in intensive care. About 34 per cent of all patients (117) were not fully vaccinated, according to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard.

The dashboard is set to be discontinued beginning next week with all of its information to be archived. In lieu of it, the province will issue weekly COVID-19 epidemiological reports.

As for the death reported on Saturday, the deceased was at least 80 years old.

The province reported were 978 new cases on Saturday, contributing to the 122,525 total known cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

It said there are 9,785 active cases in Saskatchewan.

New and active case counts have been acknowledged as inaccurate after the province laid down eligibility restrictions. Saskatchewan announced further restrictions on Thursday which will take effect on Monday.

Saskatchewan said there 1,113 doses of the vaccine administered. Of those, 322 shots were first doses and the remaining 791 were two doses (or one of the Janssen vaccine).

There have been nearly 900,000 second doses of vaccine administered in Saskatchewan, and a little more than 1,864,032 total doses.

Opposing protests are taking place at the Legislative Building on Saturday, one in favour of provincial health restrictions and the other opposing them, including vaccine or proof of negative test requirements.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has promised restrictions in the province will end soon.