COVID-19 in Sask.: 244 new cases, 4 deaths reported Saturday

Saskatchewan reported 244 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths from the illness on Saturday.

Two of the people who died were in their 70s and living in the Saskatoon zone. The other two people were in their 80s — one from the central east zone, and one from the northwest zone, the province said in its latest COVID-19 update.

The new cases Saturday are in the following provincial zones:

Far northwest: 23.

Far north central: nine.

Far northeast: six.

Northwest: 30.

North central: 18.

Northeast: eight.

Saskatoon: 66.

Central west: six.

Central east: 14.

Regina: 55.

Southwest: one.

South central: one.

Southeast: five.

The location information for two cases is pending.

The province announced 244 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan on Saturday. (Government of Saskatchewan)

The province also reported 190 new recoveries on Saturday, making the total number of active cases 1,950. There have been 26,389 total known cases to date in the province.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in Saskatchewan is 167, or 13.7 new cases per 100,000 population.

There are currently 187 people in hospital due to COVID-19, 20 of whom are in intensive care. The province says 3,157 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan on Friday.

1,691 vaccinations

There were 1,691 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered Friday in Saskatchewan, according to the province.

To date, a total of 48,566 shots have been administered, and 104 per cent of the doses allotted to the province have been administered to date, due to the drawing of extra vaccine from the vials.

Vaccines were administered in the following zones Friday.

Far northwest: 118.

Far north central: 31.

Northeast: 450.

North central: 1,061.

Central west: six.

Saskatoon: 25.

Saskatchewan is set to receive fewer Moderna vaccine doses than originally expected for the week of Feb. 22. The province said because of that, the Ministry of Health and the Saskatchewan Health Authority will be reviewing distribution plans.

Holiday reminders

The province is urging Saskatchewan residents to share the love, not the virus, on Valentine's Day by taking extra COVID-safety precautions.

The government recommends people avoid sharing food with others in group settings like schools and workplaces, and only give people individually wrapped, unopened gifts or treats this year.

The province also suggests setting aside any gifts you do receive aside for 24 hours before opening them.

And for Monday's Family Day, the province encourages people to "get outdoors for your physical and mental health," while limiting your plans to members of your immediate household and staying close to home.

If you are outdoors, you may gather in groups of up to 10 people with two metres of physical distancing and no food-sharing between household groups.