Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 in Sask.: Common questions answered by Dr. Huang
Saskatchewan·Live

COVID-19 in Sask.: Common questions answered by Dr. Huang

Dr. Anne Huang joined host Stefani Langenegger on Tuesday morning to answer common questions about the virus.

Dr. Anne Huang joins Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger to answer common questions about the virus

CBC News ·
Dr. Anne Huang joins CBC Radio One's The Morning Edition to answer your questions about COVID-19. 0:00

What are the common questions about COVID-19? What should people know right now about the coronavirus? 

Dr. Anne Huang has some of the answers. Huang is the former deputy medical health officer for Saskatchewan. 

People are asking questions to Dr. Huang on The Morning Edition Tuesday morning.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News