Sask. doctors say public education campaign needed to combat COVID-19 myths, misinformation

In a letter to Premier Scott Moe, 442 Saskatchewan doctors are asking for measures to help fight the spread of COVID-19, including a public education campaign addressing COVID-19 myths.

"There is a lot of misinformation about COVID-19-how serious it is, how to prevent it and treat it, and even whether it exists. All of this misinformation is leading to confusion, which is making it harder to flatten the curve," said Saskatoon pediatrician and University of Saskatchewan assistant professor of pediatrics Dr. Ayisha Kurji.

Kurji is one of the doctors who drafted the most recent letter to the Premier Moe, Minister of Health Paul Merriman and Saskatchewan chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab.

Kurji said another aspect is explaining why the health-care system cannot handle a dramatic increase in COVID-19 patients.

"Clearly we need to do better at explaining that it's not just about the numbers of patients with COVID-19. Our system struggles with capacity without COVID-19, especially through the winter months when other viruses and infections can peak. When you add the pressure of patients with COVID-19, we are pushed beyond physical capacity."

Kurji said this includes potentially running low on crucial staff like nurses, respiratory therapists, phlebotomists, housekeeping staff and physicians.

Health-care staff contracting COVID-19 or being asked to self-isolate because of a close contact would further reduce staffing capacity.

From March to Oct. 1, 73 Sask. health-care workers tested positive for COVID-19. In the six weeks since, 75 have tested positive.

"The health-care workforce isn't the frontline anymore — everyone is. The community is. We are the last line of defence," Kurji said.

Some Sask. COVID-19 patients downplay, deny virus

Kurji said health-care workers in Saskatchewan have treated COVID-19 patients who deny the virus exists or downplay its seriousness.

"There are definitely those who think it's a hoax or not a big deal. There are also those who think this is no worse than influenza. It is so much worse. We also have patients who have respiratory symptoms who think it's just a cold," Kurji said.

She said this is one area where public education is needed, because symptoms of COVID-19 can be the same as the common cold for some people.

Kurji said people can do their part by sharing reputable information.

"From a health-care perspective, I think we need clear, concise, consistent messages. Having too many messages can contribute to confusion. Along with all of the stats, sharing stories and experiences can be really powerful."

Government should combat 'falsehoods'

A behavioural scientist at the University of Regina Gordon Pennycook said the government could "take a more active stance" to combat COVID-19 "falsehoods."

"It wouldn't hurt. I can't see a reasonable argument against it if they have the means to do it. And if these beliefs are having a negative impact on our public health, they should do it."

Pennycook said the government plays an important role in disseminating "information that is reliable."

His advice to government is to provide what he calls "basic information."

"The biggest problem is an information problem. People have to make choices on how to behave. And those choices are what is the real crisis," Pennycook said.

"Be clear about what the rules are. More transparency where the cases are and how the transmissions happen."

On Friday, Saskatchewan's new Health Minister Paul Merriman asked the media to help the government spread its COVID-19 messaging.

The letter from physicians includes a call for "publication and dissemination of detailed guidance outlining clear thresholds" that would trigger interventions.

Saskatchewan does not have a public set of thresholds — like cases per capita, test positivity rate, or hospitalization rate — that would trigger new restrictions or regional shutdowns.

Gordon Pennycook, an assistant professor of behavioral psychology at the University of Regina Hill/Levene School of Business, said the government needs to provide clear and basic information to the public. (University of Regina Photography Dept)

Pennycook said it is important for government to "set the groundwork" to help the public trust a potential vaccine months from now.

He said it is critical the government provides clear information about a vaccine because, without significant vaccination numbers, the purpose is defeated.

A recent Angus Reid survey found that 32 per cent of Canadian who responded will likely refrain from getting the vaccine when it first becomes available.

Pennycook has just completed research — yet to be peer-reviewed and published — on people's attitudes toward a potential COVID-19 vaccine. He found that the question has become highly politicized and that misinformation from U.S. President Donald Trump has affected attitudes on this side of the border as well.

Government, SHA spending on COVID-19 public information

The provincial Ministry of Health said through a spokesperson that it has spent $729,364 on COVID-19 awareness and prevention ads, including print media, radio, billboards and online.

The ministry said streaming of provincial media conferences, news releases and government social media accounts are not included in that figure.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said the "vast majority" of its public information on COVID-19 is unpaid, using its website and social media channels.

The SHA said its 811 Healthline program has been placed on government advertising at no cost.

"The SHA commissioned a 'Thank You' campaign to recognize health providers for their contributions to the pandemic, while also promoting physical distancing and handwashing," said the SHA in a statement.

The campaign ran four weeks this summer for $120,000.

"Radio advertisements in Indigenous languages have also been running in Saskatchewan's Northern communities since March. While many of these have been in-kind, approximately $12,000 has been spent in this area, including translation costs."

This is one of the latest public education posts from the Government of Saskatchewan Facebook page.

The SHA said it boosts social media posts to reach a wider audience.

"Since March, approximately $1,700 has been spent on boosted posts, which are in addition to unpaid content on our channels."

The SHA said since February, its Facebook follower base has grown 268 per cent and its Twitter account has grown 322 per cent.

