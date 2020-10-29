COVID-19 in Sask.: Confirmed cases in the province's schools

This is a running list of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan schools. Do you know of a confirmed case missing from the list? Email sasknews@cbc.ca.

As schools reopened in Saskatchewan in September, residents were told to expect some COVID-19 cases in schools. Below is a list of all confirmed cases so far in the province's schools

Sept. 6: A case is confirmed at Indian Head Elementary School.

Sept. 13: A case is confirmed at Holy Cross High School in Saskatoon.

Sept. 16: Cases are confirmed at St. Mark School and Bethlehem Catholic High School, both in Saskatoon.

Sept. 21: A case is confirmed at Colette Bourgonje School and at James L. Alexander School, both in Saskatoon. Cases are also confirmed at Valley Manor Elementary School in Martensville and Lumsden High School.

Sept. 26: Multiple cases are reported at Holy Cross High School in Saskatoon.

Sept. 27: Four cases are confirmed at Yorkton Regional High School.

Oct. 1: A case is confirmed at Walter Murray Collegiate in Saskatoon.

Oct. 2: A total of four cases are confirmed at Holy Cross High School in Saskatoon. A case is confirmed at Norquay School.

Oct. 5: A case is confirmed at Chief Whitecap School in Saskatoon. Cases are also confirmed at Prince Arthur School and Central Collegiate, both in Moose Jaw.

Oct. 6: A case is confirmed in Marion McVeety Elementary School in Regina. Another case is confirmed at Holy Cross High School in Saskatoon.

Oct. 8: A case is confirmed at Foam Lake Elementary School.

Oct. 9: A case is confirmed at Winston Knoll Collegiate in Regina. Cases are confirmed at École St. Thomas and at St. Mary's Elementary School, both in Lloydminster.

Oct. 11: A case is confirmed at St. Anne School in Prince Albert.

Oct. 12: A case is confirmed at Father Vachon School in Saskatoon.

Oct. 13: Two cases are confirmed at Harbour Landing School in Regina. A case is confirmed at Evan Hardy Collegiate in Saskatoon.

Oct. 14: Six cases are confirmed at the Pre-Cam Community School in La Ronge. A case is also confirmed in Ethel Milliken Elementary School in Regina. A case is confirmed at Warman High School.

Oct. 15: A case is confirmed at Bishop Murray High School in Saskatoon.

Oct. 16: A case is confirmed at the St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic School in Saskatoon.

Oct. 19: A case is confirmed at Bedford Road Collegiate in Saskatoon.

Oct. 20: Cases are confirmed in Charlebois Community School in Cumberland House.

Oct. 21: Cases are confirmed at St. Joseph High School, W.P. Bate Community School and Westmount School, all in Saskatoon.

Oct. 22: A case is confirmed at E.D. Feehan Catholic High School in Saskatoon. A case is confirmed at E.S. Laird Middle School in Lloydminster.

Oct. 23: Cases are confirmed in four Regina schools, including Kitchener Community School (two cases), Dr. Martin LeBoldus High School (two cases), Thom Collegiate and St. Kateri Tekakwitha School. A case is confirmed at Jubilee Elementary School in Meadow Lake.

Oct. 24: Multiple cases are confirmed at Marion M. Graham Collegiate and Tommy Douglas Collegiate, both in Saskatoon. A second case is confirmed at St. Joseph High School in Saskatoon.

Oct. 25: A case is confirmed at the Churchill Community High School in La Ronge. Two cases are confirmed at Ecole St. Mary High School in Prince Albert. A case is confirmed at St. Nicholas Catholic School in Saskatoon.

Oct. 26: A case is confirmed at the Lake Vista Public School in Martensville. A case is confirmed at Meath Park Public School in Prince Albert.

Oct. 27: Cases are confirmed at four Saskatoon schools, including a second case at Centennial Collegiate, St. Volodymyr School (two cases), Willowgrove School and École St. Peter School. A third case is reported at Ecole St. Mary High School in Prince Albert.

Oct. 28: A second case is confirmed at St. Kateri Tekakwitha School in Regina. A case is confirmed at École Wascana Plains School in Regina.