COVID-19 in Sask.: 130 new cases reported, highest daily jump since early June

The province reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan on Saturday, with 628 cases now considered active, according to the province's online dashboard.

This is the highest daily jump in cases since June 3, when the province reported 131 new cases.

The increase in cases is a sizeable jump from yesterday's numbers, when 85 new cases were reported. It brings the seven-day average of new cases to 62, an increase of seven from the day before and up by 10 from one week earlier.

There were no new deaths reported, and the number of deaths in the province from COVID-19 remains at 582.

The new cases reported Saturday are in the following zones:

Far northwest: 14.

Far north central: three.

Far northeast: 13.

Northwest: six.

North central: 14.

Northeast: four,

Saskatoon: 38.

Central west: four.

Central east: five.

Regina: nine.

Southwest: two.

South central: four.

Southeast: 10.

Residence information is pending for four other cases.

As well, nine previously announced cases involving Saskatchewan residents who tested positive out of province were added to the COVID-19 totals for Saskatchewan zones.

That brings the total number of cases in the province since the start of the pandemic to 50,477.

The province reported 3,491 more vaccinations on Saturday. (Alastair Grant/AP)

There are 60 people are in hospital with COVID-19 in the province, up three from Friday, including 12 in intensive care.

The province reported 3,491 more vaccinations on Saturday, bringing the total number of people who are fully vaccinated to 664,144.