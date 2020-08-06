COVID-19 in Sask: 19th death, 11 new cases reported Thursday

Another person who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan has died, the province announced on Thursday.

It also reported 11 more known cases.

The person who died was in their 70s and was from Regina, the province said.

Nineteen COVID-19-related deaths have now been recorded since the novel coronavirus that causes the illness was first detected in the province back in March.

The new cases are located in the south central (nine), Saskatoon (one) and southwest (one) zones.

The province says 10 of the 11 new cases have been tracked back to "communal living settings" across the province.

That's the term the province typically uses in reference to Hutterite colonies.

Thirty-one people were declared recovered on Thursday, bumping the number of recoveries up to 1,164.

There are 204 known cases considered active in Saskatchewan, and 1,387 cases have been reported overall in the province since the start of the pandemic.

There are 13 people currently in hospital due to the virus, including six in intensive care.