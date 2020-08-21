COVID-19 in Sask: 6 new cases, 20 more recoveries on Friday

Six additional cases of COVID-19 were announced in Saskatchewan on Friday, along with 20 more recoveries.

Two of the new cases are in the northwest region, one is in the northeast region, one in the Saskatoon area and two cases in the southwest region.

The new cases bring the number of active cases in the province to 134, and a total of 1,595 cases have been recorded in Saskatchewan since March.

The province also clarified numbers regarding Hutterite communities on Friday, announcing that in total, 601 cases have now been recorded in the communities.

The clarification followed a CBC story that reported the number of COVID-19 cases in Hutterite communities was higher than initially released to the public.

"The data provided by the Ministry of Health in previous news releases was not intended to be a cumulative number. Earlier positive cases in communal living settings were included in regular positive case counts," a provincial update on Friday said.

The province said 85 of the 134 active cases were linked to "communal living settings," a reference to Hutterite colonies.

The province also said data had been amended to remove an out-of-province case from its totals.

Five people are in hospital with COVID-19 as of Friday, all in Saskatoon, the province said.

Four of the patients are in an intensive care unit, while one patient is receiving in-patient care.

Twenty-two people in Saskatchewan who have contracted COVID-19 have died since the novel coronavirus was first detected in the province in March.

There were 1,272 tests processed on Thursday, bringing the total tests completed to 127,896.