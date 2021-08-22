COVID-19 in Sask.: 50 new cases in Saskatoon, 47 in Regina

For the second time in three days, Saskatchewan is reporting more than 200 new COVID-19 cases.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority reported 219 new cases on Sunday.

The province's two most populous centres accounted for the highest jump in cases. Saskatoon reported 50 new cases, while Regina reported 47.

The new cases were reported in the following regions:

Far northwest: four.

Far north central: two.

Far northeast: three.

Northwest: 15.

North central: 21.

Northeast: 20.

Saskatoon: 50.

Central west: one.

Central east: 10.

Regina: 47.

Southwest: 10.

South central: 23.

Southeast: four.

Location pending: nine.

Just over one-third (34.7 per cent) of new cases are in the 20-39 age category.

As of Sunday, Saskatchewan has 1,556 active cases. Saskatoon has the most, with 352 active cases. The north central region accounts for the second most active cases, with 196. Regina has 157.

Hospitalizations have steadily been climbing in recent weeks. 94 people are currently hospitalized as of Sunday, a change from 89 on Saturday. 12 people are currently in intensive care.

There were no new deaths reported in the province on Sunday. The province has not reported a death from COVID-19 since Aug. 12, when two were reported.

The province announced 2,180 new vaccinations as of Sunday: 800 of those were first doses, and 1,380 new people are considered fully vaccinated.