COVID-19 in Sask.: 50 new cases in Saskatoon, 47 in Regina
Province reports 219 new cases on Sunday and no deaths
For the second time in three days, Saskatchewan is reporting more than 200 new COVID-19 cases.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority reported 219 new cases on Sunday.
The province's two most populous centres accounted for the highest jump in cases. Saskatoon reported 50 new cases, while Regina reported 47.
The new cases were reported in the following regions:
- Far northwest: four.
- Far north central: two.
- Far northeast: three.
- Northwest: 15.
- North central: 21.
- Northeast: 20.
- Saskatoon: 50.
- Central west: one.
- Central east: 10.
- Regina: 47.
- Southwest: 10.
- South central: 23.
- Southeast: four.
- Location pending: nine.
Just over one-third (34.7 per cent) of new cases are in the 20-39 age category.
As of Sunday, Saskatchewan has 1,556 active cases. Saskatoon has the most, with 352 active cases. The north central region accounts for the second most active cases, with 196. Regina has 157.
Hospitalizations have steadily been climbing in recent weeks. 94 people are currently hospitalized as of Sunday, a change from 89 on Saturday. 12 people are currently in intensive care.
There were no new deaths reported in the province on Sunday. The province has not reported a death from COVID-19 since Aug. 12, when two were reported.
The province announced 2,180 new vaccinations as of Sunday: 800 of those were first doses, and 1,380 new people are considered fully vaccinated.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?