COVID-19 in Sask: 4 more deaths, 235 new cases reported Monday

The Saskatchewan government says four more people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

The deaths include a person in their 60s from the far north east zone, a person older than 80 from the north west zone, a person in their 60s from the north central zone and a person in their 70s from the Saskatoon zone.

The four deaths reported Monday brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 37. The provincial Ministry of Health says COVID-19 is recorded as the cause of death when the disease directly caused or is assumed to have caused or contributed to a person's death.

Saskatchewan announced 235 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of known active cases in the province to 2,864.

Of the new cases, 54 are in the Saskatoon area, 66 in the Regina area and 24 in the north central region of the province.

Ten of the cases are in the north west zone of the province and 17 are in the south west. The south central and south east zones both have 16 new cases.

A regional breakdown of known COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan as of Nov. 23, 2020. (CBC Graphics)

The far north west reported 11 new cases, the far north east reported three new cases and the central east reported seven new cases. The north east and central west zones both reported four cases.

Three new cases are pending location information.

A record-high 106 people are receiving care in the province's hospitals, including 87 people in-patient care and 19 people in the ICU.

Fifty more people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of known recoveries to 3,807.

There are now 6,708 total reported cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The province said the seven-day average of daily cases is currently 219, with 18 new cases per 100,000 population.

Saskatchewan is currently seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases among seniors aged 80 years and older.

On Sunday, the government reported there had been a total of 213 cases among people aged 80 and over, and on Monday, that number jumped to 231, an increase of 18 cases.