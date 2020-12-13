COVID-19 in Sask.: 3 deaths, 222 new cases

Three more people have died following a positive diagnosis of the COVID-19 virus, the Government of Saskatchewan said in a release on Sunday.

Sunday's release said two people in the 80 and above age group in Saskatoon died and a person in Regina in their 70s died. Saskatchewan is now reporting 89 deaths.

Another 222 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Saskatchewan on Sunday, bringing the province's total to 11,971 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

The new cases reported Sunday include 15 in the far north west zone, nine in far north east, 39 in north west, 15 in north central, six in north east, 53 in Saskatoon, three in central west, eight in central east, 57 in Regina, four in south west, six in south central and five in the south east zone.

Five cases that had pending residence information were assigned to two from the far north east zone, two from the north west, and one from the Saskatoon zone.

There were 128 recoveries from the illness reported Sunday. (Supplied by the Government of Saskatchewan)

The seven-day average of daily new cases was 264 as of Sunday, or 21.8 new cases per 100,000 people.

As of Saturday, there were 117 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 23 people in intensive care.

There were 2,948 COVID-19 tests conducted on Saturday, bringing the provincial testing total to 385,948.

School closures

Lester B. Pearson School in Saskatoon is moving to Level 4 of the provincial Safe Schools Plan, with all classes moving online starting Monday. In person classes are expected to resume on Jan. 4 following the holiday break, a release from Saskatoon Public Schools said.

Centennial Collegiate is the only other school in Saskatoon that has closed, and is also expected to resume in-person classes on Jan. 4.

Both Regina Public Schools and Regina Catholic Schools announced last week that classes would be moving online starting Monday, Dec. 14, with in-person classes resuming Jan. 11.

(CBC News Graphics)

