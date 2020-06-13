COVID-19 in Sask: 1 new case in far north reported Saturday

There was one new case of COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan on Saturday. The new case is in the Far North region.

In total, there have been 664 cases reported in the province. With 628 people recovered, there are currently 23 active cases.

One person is in inpatient care in the north and one person is in intensive care in Saskatoon.

Since coronavirus testing started, 55,122 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan, for a per capita rate of 41,639 per million population. That's about 28% lower than the national rate per million population of 55,125.

Community contact including mass gathering accounts for 400 of the 664 total cases. Travellers account for 146; 80 have no known exposure and 38 are still under investigation.

People in the 20-39 age range have the highest recorded number of cases at 236. In the 40-59 age range, 200 cases have been reported; in the 60-79 age range, 112 have been reported; and 98 of the cases involve people 19 years old and under. Eighteen are in the 80-plus age range.

Thirteen people in the province have died from the disease since March.