COVID-19 outbreaks declared at 2 long-term care homes in Sask.

Two more outbreaks have been declared at long-term care homes in Saskatchewan.

On Dec. 18, the government reported an outbreak on the second floor of the Santa Maria Senior Citizens Home in Regina, and at Eaglestone Lodge in Kamsack, Sask. There was also an outbreak in the Accountable Care Unit at Regina's Pasqua Hospital reported that day.

Eaglestone Lodge said in a statement that they're working closely with Public Health and the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) regarding COVID-19.

"Our residents are stable and we are communicating with families and updating them as we know more information," the statement read.

In 2016, the Eaglestone Lodge was in need of repairs to its heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, but an official confirmed that system was updated.

A representative from Santa Maria Senior Citizens Home said there are two cases confirmed there, and that no further cases have been confirmed since Friday.

The statement said the facility was still in the "early phases" of the outbreak and that staff was working closely with Public Health to watch for signs of spread.

It said SHA staff visited the facility on Friday and no significant issues were raised.

"We are well-staffed and well-supplied with personal protective equipment," the statement said. "Everyone is working diligently and calmly with the health and safety of our residents and staff front-of-mind."

'What you do out there matters in here'

The statement from Santa Maria said people have been contacting the home to ask what they can do to show their support.

"The best thing you can do to support the health and safety of our home is to: wash your hands, wear a mask when outside your home, stay physically apart from others and stay home unless your trip out is essential," the statement reads.

"We remain in extremely critical days in our fight against the pandemic, especially in vulnerable sectors like a nursing home, and so each of us needs to keep stepping up and doing our part to stop the spread. What you do out there matters in here."