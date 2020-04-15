Regina man charged after allegedly telling police he has COVID-19, then threatening to cough on them

A Regina man has been charged with uttering threats after he allegedly told police officers he has COVID-19 and said he would cough on them.

At the time, the 30-year-old was being transported back to police headquarters after being arrested for allegedly stealing a van. Police say he was not exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, and officers used personal protective equipment to bring him into custody.

The whole affair began late Saturday night, when police spotted a van driving quickly in the North Central neighbourhood. They were unable to stop it.

A little while later, the van swerved toward a parked police car, nearly hitting it, a Regina Police Service press release says.

Then, a woman called police reporting her van had been stolen. It matched the description of the one that nearly hit the police car.

Police tracked down the van and the driver. He has been slapped with charges related to the theft, his driving and the COVID-19 threat.