Free COVID-19 rapid tests now available at 41 Co-Ops in Sask.

Saskatchewan has announced that thousands of free COVID-19 rapid testing kits are now available at Co-Ops throughout the province.

The partnership between the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency and Federated Co-operatives Limited was announced on Friday and means the tests will be available at 41 stores and locations.

The province says the kits are currently onsite and ready for pickup.

"As we enter the holiday season, I would encourage all residents to visit one of these locations, pick up a rapid test kit and help keep friends and families safe," said Health Minister Paul Merriman in a news release.

The rapid tests are intended for use by asymptomatic people. (The Canadian Press / Andrew Vaughan)

With the Co-Ops, rapid self-testing kits are now available at 150 locations across the province, including local chambers of commerce, fire halls, Canalta Hotels, municipal offices and many local malls or libraries.

A full list of locations can be found on the province's website.

The rapid tests are not meant to be used by people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. They are intended for asymptomatic people.

Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms is urged to call 811 or visit the Saskatchewan Health Authority's website to arrange for a PCR test.

So far the province has distributed more than 1.5 million tests to the general public. Another 1.4 million has been provided to schools.

The kits are available on a first come, first serve basis, with one kit of five tests available per household.

"By making rapid test kits easily available throughout the province, all households can do their part to combat the pandemic through regular screening for COVID-19," Merriman said.