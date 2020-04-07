Woman violated public health order after COVID-19 diagnosis

A 23-year-old woman who was ticketed for violating a public health order was not in self-isolation even though she was diagnosed with COVID-19, the Regina Police Service says.

The woman was ticketed $2,800 on Monday under the Public Health Act for violating the order, which had been issued March 31, for not putting herself into self-isolation because of the confirmed diagnosis.

The RPS said in a news release that it decided to release the additional information about the woman's case after talking with officials in the Ministry of Health.

The order says that anyone who has COVID-19, has been in close contact with someone who has the virus, or who has returned from international travel, must isolate themselves for 14 days.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, the chief medical health officer of the province, has said in the past evidence suggests the virus stays in the body for 10 to 14 days.

Some people may exhibit very mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, which is why people are asked to remain indoors unless necessary.