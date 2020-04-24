COVID-19 leaves Sask. baseball seasons on hold

Major League Baseball may be considering returning to play, but young players in Saskatchewan might not be so lucky.

In Regina, the Kiwanis National Little League says its season is cancelled, barring the lifting of restrictions put in place to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

Jim Cozman, president of the organization, said the decision was made on Sunday.

"We have closed the door right now, but we haven't locked the door," he said.

The baseball season, he said, falls under Phase 4 of the provincial reopening plan, which does not yet have a date for implementation.

Public and private gatherings, as per the reopening plan, are limited to 30 people during Phase 4.

Cozman said that number would only be enough for players and coaches, and excludes parents.

Abiding by physical distancing rules would prove challenging as well, he said.

"In baseball you have a catcher, an umpire and a hitter all standing two feet from each other," Cozman said.

He noted dugout sizes, players on base and the fact that many people handle the same ball as other challenges the game would face.

To the north, Baseball Saskatoon is also mulling its options when it comes to the 2020 season. Executive director Jesse Korte said May 1 is normally the start of the season.

The league is considering a later start to their year. Korte said nothing is set in stone but that Baseball Saskatoon hopes things get going by Canada Day.

"Let's say if we go with that hypothetical July 1 start date, we wouldn't be able to have a full season, it would be a condensed season, probably a limited number of games," he said.

"We might try to extend the playing season until maybe the end of August, just to get as much playing time as we can."

Further north, Prince Albert Minor Baseball Association president Duane Krip said the association is optimistic Phase 4 of the province's strategy will be in place in time for a baseball season.

Krip said plans are being made to run a season from July to August, rather than May to June.

Missing a season of play could have an impact on young players' development, he said.

"It would have a real devastating impact on the kids that are used to getting out there ... I've seen even in my own kids, how much development there is from one year to the next," he said.

Cozman noted there are some training programs being shared online by different national baseball organizations, including the Toronto Blue Jays, but said COVID-19 could make for a tough summer for young people both on and off the ball diamond.

"Nobody has experienced anything like this before and we feel very bad for all these kids, it's not just that they're not going to be able to play baseball. They're not going to be able to do anything. They're not opening swimming pools or playgrounds or what have you," he said.