COVID-19 prompts closure of Regina Huda School for 2 weeks

Regina Huda School will be closed for two weeks after students tested positive for COVID-19.

The school closed Monday, Nov. 2, and will remain closed to students and staff until Monday, Nov. 16.

Students will receive online lessons from their regular teachers during the shutdown.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said the school was informed on Monday of "a few cases" of students with COVID-19.

Letters have gone out to all school families.

All affected areas in the school will be cleaned and disinfected, the SHA said.