Sask. pharmacies to receive vaccine shipments Thursday

Pharmacies that were added to Saskatchewan's vaccine list earlier this week are set to get their shipment Thursday.

There are now more than 100 pharmacies across the province offering vaccines.

There are some things to note about the process, including that you don't book through an online portal or by calling the usual number.

Pharmacies can choose how they do their booking, but have to do so in accordance with the current provincial age guidelines. As of Thursday morning, people aged 35 and up can be vaccinated, unless you're a northern resident, in which case the age is 18 and up.

Pharmacies are also responsible for their own awareness efforts, according to the Saskatchewan government.

The list of participating pharmacies is available here.