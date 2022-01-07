COVID-19 in Sask.: Almost 1 in 3 people getting tested are positive for COVID-19

Nearly one in three people able to get a PCR test in Saskatchewan are positive for COVID-19, according to the latest figures provided by the province Friday.

The number of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization has also gone up by five to 105. Eleven of those patients are in intensive care.

Of the 105 patients, 54 (51.4 per cent) were not fully vaccinated.

Almost half of the 1,170 new confirmed cases are in the 20 to 39 age group.

In the last week the average number of cases per one hundred thousand has doubled, from 27.9 to 54.7.

Those numbers don't include people who have had positive home rapid tests but not confirmed with PCR testing, and others who carry the virus but aren't showing any symptoms.

There were 2,508 vaccine doses given, with 968 of those being first doses.

More than 864,000 Saskatchewan residents are considered fully vaccinated.

There were no new deaths reported Friday. Since the pandemic began, 961 Saskatchewan residents with COVID-19 have died.