Sask.'s COVID-19 outbreaks remain mostly in workplaces, group homes, northern communities

There are 33 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Saskatchewan, most of which are in workplaces, group homes or communities in the province's north.

According to the province's online listing of current outbreaks, 14 are in workplaces, five are in group and care homes, four are in schools and five are listed as outbreaks in communities.

The communities currently dealing with outbreaks are Hatchet Lake in the far north zone, Ahtahkakoop and Big River First Nation in the north zone, and George Gordon and Muskowekwan First Nations in the central zone.

A spokesperson for the Saskatchewan Health Authority said as long as there is community transmission of COVID-19, outbreaks are likely.

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Regina Provincial Correctional Centre remains active. The outbreak was first declared in December of 2020. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

There have been just four outbreaks declared so far in July — significantly less than the average of 14 outbreaks reported a day in March, the health authority spokesperson said.

The province's longest ongoing COVID-19 outbreak is at the Regina Provincial Correctional Centre. The outbreak was declared on Dec. 9, 2020, by the Saskatchewan Health Authority. It remains active as of Wednesday, more than seven months later.

An outbreak in the dialysis unit at the Battlefords Union Hospital also remains active, after being declared on June 8.

There are no current COVID-19 outbreaks in the southern part of the province.

In non-household settings, an outbreak is confirmed when two or more people test positive for COVID-19, according to the health authority.