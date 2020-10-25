COVID-19 outbreak declared at K2 potash mine, warning issued for Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation health centre

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the K2 potash mine in Esterhazy, and a warning was issued about an exposure at the Sturgeon Lake First Nation.

The outbreak at Mosaic Company's K2 potash mine was declared yesterday. No further details were posted by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

A company spokesperson said two surface level employees tested positive for COVID-19 and are now self-isolating. Any employee who may have come into contact with either positive case was contacted and are also self-isolating.

The spokesperson said operations were unaffected by the two positive COVID-19 tests.

The Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority warned of a possible COVID-19 exposure at the Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation health centre on Saturday.

The health authority's release said people who visited the centre between Oct. 11 and Oct. 19 were required to self-monitor for any COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days from the last day they visited the clinic.

People who develop COVID-19 symptoms were asked to self-isolate and contact the 811 health line to arrange for testing. Testing was to be prioritized for people identified as close contacts.

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared by the Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority in Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation last week due to a rising number of positive cases.

Sturgeon Lake's health centre is currently closed for deep cleaning and will reopen on Monday at 9 a.m.

For emergency services, people were asked to contact:

(306) 961-1501 – Health Director.

(306) 961-7375 — Senior Health Nurse.

(306) 930-6231 – Medical Transportation.

(306) 981-3353 – Mental Health.

On Sunday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority also declared an outbreak at Marion M. Graham Collegiate, the second COVID-19 outbreak at a school in Saskatoon.