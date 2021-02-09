COVID-19 outbreak at Rosthern Hospital no longer active: SHA

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) declared Monday that the COVID-19 outbreak at the Rosthern Hospital was over.

The SHA initially declared the outbreak was active on Jan. 22 after several COVID-19 cases were linked to the facility.

New admissions are now once again being accepted, but visitor restrictions remain in effect. All patients and residents can designate one essential family or support person to provide in-person support for care or quality of life needs.

"The decision to restrict family presence is not taken lightly," the SHA said in a press release.

"These measures are in place to keep you, your loved ones and health-care workers safe."