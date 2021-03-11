COVID-19 outbreak declared at mother and baby unit in Regina General Hospital
Restrictions are in place at Regina General Hospital following an outbreak of COVID-19 in the mother and baby unit.
The outbreak was declared on March 4
Restrictions are in place at Regina General Hospital following an outbreak of COVID-19 in the mother and baby unit.
As a result, the hospital is limiting support to one person per birth mother, said a Regina childbirth service.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority declared the outbreak on March 4.
It's unknown how many cases are linked to the unit, but outbreaks are declared when two or more people test positive for the virus.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.