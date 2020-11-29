Numerous locations added to province's active COVID-19 outbreak list

Saskatchewan's COVID-19 active outbreak list continues to grow, with the province adding multiple sports teams and identifying two medical units to the list over the last few days.

In non-household settings, the provincial government confirms an outbreak when two or more people test positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday the Raymore Rockets Hockey Team was identified as having an active outbreak, as were Regina's Doogz Diggers Hockey Team, the Bro-Ci-Tops Hockey Team and the Southey Marlins Hockey Team.

Gailenes Child Care and cast members of the Turvey Centre's Louis Riel play in Regina, and Standard Motors in Swift Current were also identified as sites of active COVID-19 outbreaks on Thursday.

On Friday, more sports teams were identified as having active outbreaks, including Prince Albert's U15 Bantam Thunder Hockey and U18 Lehner Electric Foxes Hockey teams.

The Lloydminster Men's Shelter, Regina's PTI Transformers Inc. and Prince Albert's River Breeze Personal Care Home and St. Alban's Anglican Cathedral were also identified as sites of active outbreaks on Friday.

An outbreak was declared at the Shellbrook Curling Club, which was also the subject of a recent exposure alert released by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

On Saturday the Regina General Hospital's hemodialysis unit reported a COVID-19 outbreak, as did the dialysis unit at Prince Albert's Victoria Hospital and Fairview School in Swift Current.