COVID-19 outbreak in Indian Head shows 'the resilience of rural Sask.,' says business owner

Downtown Indian Head, Sask., is a quiet place these days as residents stay home in an attempt to stem the tide of COVID-19 infections there.

Mayor Steven Cole estimates there are about 100 cases in the town of about 2,000, meaning about one in 20 people are infected.

"The numbers are going up more drastic than what anybody wants to see in their community," Cole said. "Nobody wants to see that."

On Monday, the Government of Saskatchewan reported 133 active cases in the South East 1 zone, the sub-zone where the town is located.

It also listed outbreaks in Indian Head at Little Castle Child Care Centre, Hayes Haven Personal Care Home and Golden Prairie Home. Indian Head is located about 70 km east of Regina.

Schools in the community were originally slated to open Nov. 30 but will remain shut down for another week, Cole said.

'Always a reactionary response'

The surge in cases started mid-month, before the mandatory mask recommendations came into effect across the entire province.

But local yoga studio owner Robin Hilton said she doesn't know if an earlier mandatory mask order would have made a difference.

"It does seem like ... we're kind of just continually playing catch up with this. It's like it's always a reactionary response to increased cases. So it seems like we're chasing it down, not sort of stopping it in its tracks."

She said even before the mandatory mask order came into effect, "everyone just started wearing masks."

"We all understand that this increase in cases is something that we need to take seriously in our town. And it looks like that's really what's happening."

Her mom tested positive for COVID-19 in November but didn't have any symptoms. Her daughter was also exposed but a test came back negative.

'The resilience of rural Saskatchewan'

Hilton said everyone she knows in town is "hibernating," her family included.

"They are there just, you know, doing what they did in March. They're staying home. They're working from home."

She said she's surprised cases have continued to climb considering that folks in town seem to be doing a good job following all of the guidelines.

"We've done well in Indian Head," she said. "And it actually shows the resilience of rural Saskatchewan as a whole."

When she thought her family might have to self-isolate, she said multiple people offered to bring or groceries or help in any way they could.

"That community, cooperative spirit is still really alive in Saskatchewan."

(CBC News Graphics)

