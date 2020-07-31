COVID-19 outbreak declared in Herbert, Sask. care home

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at a personal care home in Herbert, Sask.

Dr. David Torr, a medical health officer, declared the outbreak on Thursday at the Prairie Wind Estate personal care home. The SHA said a person association with this personal care home tested positive for COVID-19.

The SHA is conducting a public health investigation to contain any risk of further spread of the coronavirus and staff and residents will be tested. The SHA said to date, no one else at the home has symptoms.

Visitor restrictions are now in place at the care home while contact tracing is underway.

The SHA said the criteria for an outbreak varies by setting. At care homes, an outbreak is declared when one person tests positive — either a healthcare worker or a resident.