COVID-19 outbreak at Swift Current high school leads to remote learning

Swift Current Comprehensive High School has moved to remote learning, due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

Remote learning will be in place at the high school, about 240 km west of Regina, until Oct. 18, according to the Chinook School Division, which announced the outbreak on Thursday.

Swift Current Comprehensive High School is one of five schools in the Chinook School Division that is currently on remote learning. The others are located in Hazlet, Frontier, Wymark and Consul.

There are about 120 cases of COVID-19 across the Chinook School Division, which consists of 62 schools across the southwest area of the province.

Since Sept. 2, 17 cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Swift Current Comprehensive High School, which has about 975 students.

"All Chinook schools follow enhanced cleaning protocols and include multiple protective provisions for students and staff," the division said on its website. "Our school plans contain many important measures, processes and protocols which add layers of protection for students and staff."

It said staff, students and parents should be diligent in performing daily health screenings, as well as maintaining good hand hygiene, physical distancing and wearing a mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.