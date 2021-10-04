COVID-19 in Sask.: 5 more deaths, another record set for hospitalizations

Five more people with COVID-19 have died in Saskatchewan, and hospitalizations and ICU admissions from the disease are at all-time high.

The provincial health ministry's COVID-19 dashboard says there are 445 new cases Monday.

Of those, 116 are in Saskatoon while 90 are in Regina.

With the five additional deaths, 716 people with COVID-19 have died in the province since the pandemic began.

In recent days, Saskatchewan's average COVID-19 death rate over the past two weeks has been the highest or second highest of the provinces.

There are now 325 people in hospital, including 75 in intensive care units. Both are records and continue the trend that has been building for months as the delta variant takes hold.

As of Monday, there are 4,635 known active cases in Saskatchewan.

There were 2,500 vaccines given out on Sunday, fewer than half as many as on Saturday. Continuing a recent trend as Saskatchewan enters the era of vaccine passports, more than half of Sunday's shots were first doses.

The province also reported that 3,254 people got tested Sunday. That's up 349 from Saturday.