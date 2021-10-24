COVID-19 in Sask.: Hospitalization numbers down, 1 more patient transferred to Ontario

For the first time since Sept. 4, Saskatchewan's active case count dropped below 3,000.

On Sunday, the province reported 2,963 active cases in Saskatchewan, 77 fewer than the day before.

Saskatoon continues to see the most confirmed active cases with a total of 688, followed by Regina (473) and the northwest region (365).

COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have been going down since Tuesday, also due to some patient transfers to Ontario, according to the province's dashboard.

As of Sunday, 285 people with the disease are in hospital, three fewer than the day before. 74 COVID-19 patients are currently in ICU — down from 77 on Saturday.

Of the 285 COVID-19 patients in Saskatchewan hospital, 71.2 per cent were not fully vaccinated, according to the government.

One more patient was transferred to Ontario. At the end of the day Friday, seven Saskatchewan patients had already been transferred to Ontario ICUs.

As of Sunday, a total of eight Saskatchewan cases have been sent out of province, meaning they are not included in the hospitalization counts provided by the government's dashboard.

236 new cases

The province announced 236 daily new cases on Sunday, five more than on Saturday.

There were 2,184 new tests reported. By comparison, health-care workers administered 3,957 tests one month ago.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases dropped by 12 to 274 — or 22.9 per 100,000 people.

The Saskatoon region saw the highest number of new cases, with 53. The central east region recorded 39, while Regina recorded 38. The southeast region reported 30 and the north central region reported 21.

Cases were also reported in the far northwest (nine), far northeast (seven), northwest (19), northeast (three), central west (two), southwest (two) and south central (six) zones. Residence information is pending for seven other cases.

Almost one-third of the new cases were in people aged 11 and under.

Of the new cases among people age 12 and older, 26.3 per cent were in fully vaccinated people, according to the dashboard.

One new death but one previously flagged death removed

The province reported one new death, however, the number of Saskatchewan residents with COVID-19 who have died so far remains the same — 817.

This is due to one "previously flagged death removed," according to highlights listed on the government's dashboard.

The death reported on Sunday was from Saskatoon, while the removed death was originally attributed to the far northwest area.

A total of 3,854 people received their first or second COVID-19 shots as of Sunday.

1,181 of them had their first dose while 2,673 more people received their second dose in Saskatchewan.