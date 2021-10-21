COVID-19 in Sask.: 5 more deaths, daily case numbers declining

The Saskatchewan health ministry says five more people have died of COVID-19.

That brings the total death toll since the pandemic began to 798.

The number of people in hospital with the disease has declined, from 335 to 323.

The number of people in intensive care wards is 82, down one from the day before. The province said Wednesday that three more ICU patients with COVID-19 have been flown to Ontario for treatment for a total of six.

There are 246 new cases and it's the fourth day in a row that number has been been dropping.

The Saskatoon region remains the provincial hot spot, with 63 of those new cases.

Yesterday, 3,079 people got vaccine shots, the majority being second doses.

Since the pandemic began, more than 75,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

There were 2,358 tests done yesterday. That gives Saskatchewan a test positivity rate above 10 per cent, which is high compared to other provinces. For example, Ontario reported a test positivity rate of 1.3 per cent on Wednesday.