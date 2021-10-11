COVID-19 in Sask.: 425 new cases on Monday, record 3,399 cases last week

Last week was the highest number of new cases in a single week in Saskatchewan, according to the province's COVID-19 dashboard.

There were 3,399 new cases between Oct. 4 and Sunday. The previous record was 3,391 during the week of Sept. 13.

The province recorded 425 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 72,458.

There have been an average of 483 new cases over the past week. According to the province's dashboard, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases last week was 456.

There are currently 4,658 active cases in Saskatchewan, which is 45 fewer than Sunday and 140 fewer than the day before.

An additional four deaths were reported on Monday.

While Saskatchewan has reported a reduction in cases over the past couple of days, the active case count in the northwest region has spiked.

On Wednesday, there were 557 active cases in the region. On Monday, provincial data showed it had reached its highest point since the pandemic again with 726 active cases.

Of the new cases in the province, about one in five, or 21 per cent, were in children 11 and under.

Among those age 12 and up, one in six of the new cases were people who were fully vaccinated.

The new cases were located in:

Far northwest: 13.

Far northeast: 13.

Northwest: 57.

North central: 39.

Northeast: 10.

Saskatoon: 115.

Central west: 12.

Central east: 35.

Regina: 49.

Southwest: 21.

South Central: 12.

Southeast: 40.

There are also nine new cases that haven't been designated a location yet.

The number of patients in hospitals with the illness jumped to 347 on Monday, up from 333 on Sunday.

The number of patients admitted to the intensive care unit with the virus remains at an all-time high. The province reached 79 ICU patients on Sunday, a record for the pandemic, and remained there on Monday.

Vaccines in Saskatchewan

Another 2,192 people received a shot of a COVID-19 vaccine according to the province's report Monday, with 1,030 first doses and 1,162 second doses.

That brings the total number of vaccine doses to 1,603,536.

A little more than 85 per cent of people over 12 in the province have received one dose of a vaccine and just less than 76 per cent have received two doses, according to the CBC vaccine tracker.