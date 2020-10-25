COVID-19 in Sask.: 60 new cases reported, more cases connected to Saskatoon bars identified

The government of Saskatchewan reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, and announced more cases connected to bars or nightclubs in Saskatoon.

Of the new cases reported Sunday, 27 were in the Saskatoon zone; 14 were in the Regina zone; five were reported in the north central, north east and south east zones; and one case was reported in the far north west and north west zones.

Forty-eight cases were linked to the Longbranch Bar outbreak; 22 cases were linked to Divas nightclub; 11 cases were linked to the Canadian Brew House in Stonebridge and eight cases were linked to Outlaws Country Rock Bar.

The provincial update said as of Sunday, there were 619 active cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

There are 25 people in hospital due to COVID-19: 21 people receiving inpatient care and four people in intensive care.

On Saturday, the province conducted 2,617 COVID-19 tests. As of Sunday the province had conducted a total of 247,909 COVID-19 tests.