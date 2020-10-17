COVID-19 in Sask.: 36 new cases, 326 active as of Saturday

Saskatchewan reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Ten are in Saskatoon, while the far northeast and north central zones both reported six new cases.

The Regina zone has four new cases, and the northwest and northeast zones both have three new cases.

The central west, central east and southeast zones have each reported one new case. The location of one other case is pending, the province said in its latest update.

As of Saturday, 326 COVID-19 cases are active, out of a total of 2,306 reported to date in Saskatchewan.

There are 11 people in hospital due to COVID-19 as of Saturday's update, including two in intensive care.

On Friday, 2,432 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan, bringing the total to 227,964 COVID-19 tests conducted in the province since the start of the pandemic.