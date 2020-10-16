COVID-19 in Sask.: 40 new cases on Friday, 2 more fines handed out

Saskatchewan reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and the province said two additional fines have been issued for failure to abide by public health orders — one to a person and one to a corporation.

The province did not identify the person or the company that had been fined.

The province also said a business has been ordered to temporarily close due to having inadequate COVID-19 mitigation measures in place.

A total of 23 of the new cases are linked to close contacts and gatherings, the province said in its update.

As of Friday, a total of 79 COVID-19 cases are now linked to the Prince Albert Full Gospel Outreach Centre outbreak. The province previously fined the centre $14,000 for breaking COVID-19 health guidelines, after an outbreak stemming from church meetings held from Sept. 14 to Oct. 4.

At least 250 contacts have been part of the contact investigation of what the province is calling a "superspreader" event.

The province warns that "superspreader" events are not limited to the people who attended the event itself. The virus has been quickly transmitted in local settings.

Of the new cases, the Saskatoon and Regina zones each reported seven, as did the far northeast zone.

There were eight new cases in the north central zone, six in the far northwest and two in the central east.

The northwest, central west and south central zones each reported one new case.

Twelve new recoveries from COVID-19 were also reported Friday. To date, a total of 1,946 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

Of the 2,270 total reported cases in the province so far, 299 are considered active.

Nine people are currently in hospital with the illness, including two people in intensive care — one in Saskatoon and one in Regina. Five of those receiving in-patient care are in the Saskatoon zone and two are the north central zone.

Potential COVID-19 exposures

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public of potential exposure to COVID-19 at the following businesses where a person or persons attended while likely infectious:

Borden

Oct. 5, Borden Gas Station/Gas Plus Golding Service Centre, 103 Railway Rd., from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Borden Gas Station/Gas Plus Golding Service Centre, 103 Railway Rd., from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Oct. 6, Borden Gas Station/Gas Plus Golding Service Centre, 103 Railway Rd., from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Île-à-la-Crosse

Oct. 13, Sunset Lounge, Ahenakew Boulevard, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunset Lounge, Ahenakew Boulevard, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 14, Sunset Lounge, Ahenakew Boulevard, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

La Ronge

Oct. 1-3 and 5-10, CIBC, Kitsakie I.r. 156b, La Ronge Ave., each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CIBC, Kitsakie I.r. 156b, La Ronge Ave., each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 1-6 and Oct. 10, Kentucky Fried Chicken, 216 La Ronge Ave., each day from 5 to 10:30 p.m.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 216 La Ronge Ave., each day from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 3 and 4, A&R Laundromat, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

A&R Laundromat, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 11, Co-op Grocery store, 950 Boardman St., from 9:20 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Co-op Grocery store, 950 Boardman St., from 9:20 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14, Co-op Grocery Store, 950 Boardman St., from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lloydminster

Oct. 10: Original Joe's Restaurant and Bar, 5027 44 St., #107D, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Canadian Brewhouse, 7703 44 St., #104, from 10 p.m. to midnight.



Paradise Hill

Oct. 9, Smokin Len's Pub, 107 Main St. E., from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Regina

Oct. 3: Regina International Airport, Air Canada Flight 7939, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. (arrival and baggage claim area).

Oct. 6: SK Built Gym, 1680 McAra St., from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Safeway Southland Mall, 3015 Gordon Rd., from 3:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Subway, 5875 Rochdale Blvd., from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Oct. 7: Beaks Chicken, 1511 11 Ave., from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. SK Built Gym, 1680 McAra St., from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Birmingham Vodka House, 2635 Starlight St., from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Real Canadian SuperStore, 806 Albert St., from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Oct. 8: SK Built Gym, 1680 McAra Street, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Oct. 9: Earls Kitchen + Bar, 1875 Victoria Ave. E., from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Earls Kitchen + Bar, 2606 28th Ave., from 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Oct. 10 Walmart Supercentre, 4500 Gordon Rd., from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Walmart Supercente, 2150 Prince of Wales Dr. from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Landmark Cinemas, 2064 Aurora Blvd., Theatre 2 (Honest Thief), starting at 9:30 p.m. Foodomix/Cafe Bollyfood, 4440 Albert St., from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Oct. 11: Earls Kitchen + Bar, 1875 Victoria Ave. E., from 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oct. 12: Earls Kitchen + Bar, 1875 Victoria Ave. E., from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.



Saskatoon

Oct. 3, Royal Bank Confederation, 15 Worobetz Pl., from 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Royal Bank Confederation, 15 Worobetz Pl., from 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Oct. 6, A1 Windmill Flowers, 1302 20th St. W., from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Warman

Oct. 6, Warman Thrift Shop, 115 Klassen St., from 1:25 p.m. to 2:25 p.m.

Yorkton

Oct. 4, Red Chilli, 10D-230 Broadway St. E., from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Red Chilli, 10D-230 Broadway St. E., from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 8, Mr. Mike's Steakhouse Casual, 35-275 Broadway St. E., from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Mr. Mike's Steakhouse Casual, 35-275 Broadway St. E., from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 10, Real Canadian SuperStore, 206 Broadway St. E., from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The SHA advises any people who were at these locations on the specified dates and during the specified times to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19. They should call HealthLine 811 to book a testing.

Anyone who was at the any of the above locations but is not experiencing symptoms should self-monitor for 14 days.