COVID-19 in Sask: 24 new cases Sunday and 1 death

There are 24 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan and one death reported by the province today.

There are now 25 deaths related to COVID-19 in the province. 179 of the reported 2,092 cases are considered active.

The province said public health investigations have linked 12 of today's new cases to the Gospel Outreach outbreak in Prince Albert, and the majority of the new Regina cases appear to be from the same apartment complex.

There are 11 new cases in Regina, one new case in the far north west, two in the far north east, three in the north west, five in the north central part of the province, one in Saskatoon and one in the south east.

Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab is reiterating the strong recommendation for masks to be worn in all indoor public locations due to the increase in case numbers.

"The power to prevent COVID-19 transmission rests with every resident of Saskatchewan," Shahab said in a statement.

He said the practices that were recommended to the public proved effective during the first weeks of the pandemic as the province flattened the curve.

"We are now more than seven months into this pandemic event," Shahab said. "All residents should be familiar with these practices and all residents need to follow them at all times."

The province said six people are in hospital with four receiving inpatient care, three in Saskatoon and one in Regina. Two people are in intensive care, one in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

There were 3,049 COVID-19 tests done in Saskatchewan yesterday, which the province says is the highest number of tests reported to date.

It is reminding residents that over the Thanksgiving weekend restrictions on gathering sizes remain in place. Public health orders state that indoor and outdoor gatherings may have up to 30 people and physical distancing is to take place.

The province said shared meals are discouraged, as is non-essential travel.