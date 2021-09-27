COVID-19 in Sask.: new hospitalizations record, 2 more deaths

Saskatchewan broke another COVID-19 record on Monday, posting more COVID-19-related hospitalizations than ever before.

An increase of eight pushed the province's total to 289 hospitalizations. That figure breaks the record set the day before.

There are 63 patients in intensive care, tying the record first reported on Saturday.

Two more COVID-19 related deaths were reported, bumping that figure to 672 deaths since the pandemic began.

Saskatchewan also reported 398 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The new cases were reported in the following health zones:

Far northwest, 19.

Far northeast, 14.

Northwest, 32.

North central, 43.

Northeast, 16.

Saskatoon, 147.

Central west, 17.

Central east, 18.

Regina, 32.

Southwest, 23.

South central, seven.

Southeast, 13.

According to the province's dashboard, 29 per cent of the new cases reported on Monday were among children under the age 12.

Monday was the first time in six days that the province reported fewer than 400 new cases.

That drop in new cases also resulted in a drop in the province's seven day rolling average of new cases to 461.

There was also a drop in known active cases, with the province reporting 4,788.

That means Saskatchewan no longer has a record high in active cases, which was set on Sunday when it reported 4,864.

However, the province's active cases remains higher than during any other wave in Saskatchewan.

Vaccinations climbing

The province has continued to see an overall growth in the rate of COVID-19 vaccinations since the province announced its plan to bring in a proof of vaccination policy next month.

The number of first doses being administrated by the province overtook the number of second doses being handed out by the province on Sept. 18.

That trend continued on Monday, with 1,436 first jabs being reported compared to the 1,074 second doses.

Saskatchewan has now fully vaccinated 71.7 per cent of the more the 1,018,614 people eligible in the province.

The province also reported completing 3,799 new COVID-19 tests in Saskatchewan.