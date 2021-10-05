COVID-19 in Sask.: 10 deaths, 242 new cases, record hospitalizations
4,385 active cases reported, Saskatoon remains province's hot zone
Ten more people have died and a record number of people are in hospital today with COVID-19.
According to the provincial government's COVID-19 dashboard, 340 people with the disease are now in Saskatchewan hospitals.
That includes 73 in intensive care units.
With the 10 additional deaths, the total death toll since the pandemic began has risen to 726.
Saskatchewan also reported 242 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. That's down by 203 from yesterday, although on a per capita measure, it's still worse than most provinces.
The new cases were reported in the following health zones:
- Far northwest, eight.
- Far northeast, 10.
- Northwest, 35.
- North central, 12.
- Northeast, 10.
- Saskatoon, 59.
- Central west, six.
- Central east, 16.
- Regina, eight.
- Southwest, 11.
- South central, 14.
- Southeast, 14.
In the last week, there has been a decline in both the daily number of people getting vaccinated and people getting tested for the disease.
On Tuesday, the health ministry reported 1,572 new doses and 2,378 new tests.
There are 4,385 active cases in the province. The Saskatoon zone is the province's hot spot, with 1,063 cases.
