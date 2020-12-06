COVID-19 in Sask.: 4 deaths and 415 new cases

The province announced four more people with COVID-19 have died while 415 new cases were reported today.

This is the third time four deaths in a day have been reported.

Two of the individuals who died were in their 60s and from Regina and the far north zone. The other two individuals were in their 70s and from the south zone.

There are 205 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatoon and 60 new cases in Regina. There are 39 in the north central part of the province, 26 in the north west, 18 in the far north east, 15 in the far north west and 12 in the south central.

The north east and central east regions of the province both have 10 new cases while the south east and south west zones both have six. There are five new cases in the central west and three cases that are pending residence information.

The Saskatoon region has the most number of active cases with 1,476. (Government of Saskatchewan)

There are now 4,550 active cases of COVID-19 in the province with 10,139 total reported cases.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is now 272.

The province said the case numbers from today reflect a correction from yesterday that happened due to a data-related issue in Saskatoon.

135 people are currently in hospital due to COVID-19, with 109 receiving inpatient care and 26 in the ICU.

Yesterday, there were 3,846 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan.