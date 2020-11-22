COVID-19 in Sask.: 236 new cases reported, 99 in hospital

Saskatchewan announced 236 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 2,683.

Of the new cases, 82 are in Saskatoon, 52 in Regina and 24 in the north central region of the province.

17 of the cases are in the north west zone of the province, with 13 in the south west. The central west, south central and north east zones of the province all have nine cases.

The far north west reported eight new cases, the south east reported six while the far north east and the central east both reported two new cases. The far north central part of the province reported one new case of COVID-19.

Two cases are pending residence information.

There are now 6,473 cases reported in the province. (Government of Saskatchewan)

Hospitalizations are now at a record high with 99 people receiving care. 80 people in in-patient care and 19 people in the ICU.

Ninety more people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recovered people to 3,757

The province said the seven-day average of daily cases increased to 211, with 17.4 new cases per 100,000 population.

It said that daily cases numbers are expected to fluctuate as a result of factors such as weather-related and logistical delays in lab specimens reaching the testing centre.