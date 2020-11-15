COVID-19 in Sask.: 2 more deaths, 181 new cases reported Sunday

Two residents from the north central zone, one who was in their 20s, have died from COVID-19.

The other person who died was in the 80-plus category. Today's deaths bring the provincial total to 31.

Sunday's death is believed to be the second person in their 20s to have died as a result of the virus. The other person, from the North region, died in July.

There have been four deaths in the province in the last eight days. Last Monday the province reported a person in their 80s had died, and another person in their 80s died the day before on Nov. 8.

(Saskatchewan Government)

The province reported 181 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bring the provincial total to date to 5,001 cases. in addition, there were 63 recoveries.

Saskatoon again reported the most new cases with 64 followed by 28 in Regina.

There were nine cases reported in the far north west, seven in the far north east, 16 in the north west, nine in the north central, six in the north east, two in the central west, one each in the central east and south west zones, 10 in the south central and 18 in the south east zones. Ten new cases have pending residence information.

The Saskatoon region has had the most cases in the province with 1,424 cases, followed by 1,068 cases in the north area (351 in north west, 498 in north central, 219 in north east) and 731 cases are in the Regina area.

Of the 5,001 reported cases, 1,807 are now considered active. A total of 3,163 people have recovered.

There are 62 people in hospital with COVID-19 Sunday, an increase of five from the day before.

Forty-six people are receiving inpatient care; one in the far north west, one in the far north east, three in the north west, four in north central, three in the north east, 25 in Saskatoon, two in Regina, two in the south west, one in south central and four in the south east zone.

Sixteen people are in intensive care: one in the north west, three in north central, seven in Saskatoon, two in central east and three in Regina.

The 20-39 age group has had the most cases with 1,842 cases; 1,381 are in the 40-59 age range; 616 are in the 60-79 age range; and 126 are in the 80-plus range.

On Saturday 2,967 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan. To date, 297,704 COVID-19 tests have been processed in the province.

On Friday government and health officials announced a series of new measures, including a 10 p.m. curfew for restaurant and bar alcohol sales.

Masks will also be mandatory in all communities greater than 5,000 people, as well as bedroom communities of Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert. Mask use is already required in those cities.

In a Facebook post Premier Scott Moe sent out condolences to the families of the two people who died on Sunday.

Moe also said more restrictions are being considered.