Saskatchewan Teachers Federation have concerns but not many answers as schools stay open amid pandemic

Saskatchewan Teachers Federation Patrick Maze says the organization has concerns about the decision to keep schools in the province open but will defer to the advice of Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province's chief medical health officer.

The province announced on Sunday that schools would stay open during the global COVID-19 pandemic for now, as cases in Sask. are primarily travel-related.

"At this point, with the number of cases that we have and the fact that they're all travel-related, we really don't think that there's any reason to close schools anywhere in the province at this time," Dr. Shahab said Sunday in Regina.

"If there is a reason to close a school locally, that can happen but there's no reason to do that right now."

There is one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Sask. with another five presumptive cases awaiting results. Shahab said the government will consider school closures if necessary and when the time comes.

Concerns extend beyond the classroom

Maze said Shahab should be hearing from teachers and members of the STF as the plans being made by the province affect them too.

"We have members who have their own health concerns, are at times immunocompromised, and who have family members who are going through health concerns," Maze said Sunday.

"Certainly, we don't want to be transmitting it back to family members."

Maze said in a school like Campbell Collegiate in Regina, where there are about 1,700 students, that it would be "very difficult" for schools to manage timetables.

"It would probably make sense to take a pause on the school day for a few days and get those issues sorted out," Maze added. "Lots of concerns and we're not hearing a lot of answers so we're trying to be patient."

The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation president Patrick Maze says it would make sense to pause school for a day or two, for logistical reasons. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

Shahab said the government website is keeping numbers up-to-date and has a self-assessment tool for people to use, if they think they may need testing.

NDP says not 'if' but 'when'

NDP Leader Ryan Meili said in a statement released Sunday that it is not a case of if schools close, but when.

The party used the statement to call on the government to provide supports for people working in schools in the event of self-isolation or a full-blown school closure.

"We're calling on the government to do everything they can to minimize and mitigate the risks in schools today, and to prepare all necessary supports for eventual closure," said Meili, who is also a medical doctor.

That action can be taken in the form of ensuring schools have adequate cleaning supplies and staffing levels, that any staff who need to isolate do so without using up sick days and "providing accommodations" for families who choose to keep children at home.

The NDP is also calling for wage supports for caregivers who miss work due to school closures, assurance that teachers, support staff and daycare workers will be paid if there is a shut down and supports in place for students who rely on school meals to eat.