Sask. breaks single-day record for reported cases with 190, death toll rises to 29

Saskatchewan is reporting 190 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday — the highest daily increase in the province since the pandemic began. There has also been another death due to the virus.

The Saskatchewan resident who died was in their 80s and from the north central zone. This brings the total number of deaths in the province to 29.

This is the second death reported in two days: another person in their 80s, from the Saskatoon zone, was reported dead Sunday.

Of the 4,087 total reported cases in the province, 1,289 are considered active.

Twenty-two new recoveries were reported on Monday. To date, 2,769 people have recovered.

Of the new cases: 15 are located in the far northwest; one is located in the far north-central; four are located in the far northeast; 19 are located in the northwest; 15 are located in the north-central; six are located in the northeast; two are in the central-west; eight are in the central-east; 25 are in Regina; five are in the southwest, one is in the south-central; and seven are in the southeast.

Saskatoon is the hot spot with 76 new cases.



Six of the new cases have pending residence information.

Thirty-seven people are currently in hospital, eight of them in intensive care. The patients' locations break down as follows:



* One person in the far northwest.

* One person in the far northeast.

* Two in the northwest.

* Eight in north-central (two of those in ICU)

* Eighteen in Saskatoon (four of those in ICU)

* Six in Regina (two of those in ICU).

* One in the southeast.

