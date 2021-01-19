COVID-19 in Sask: 3 new variant cases detected, 97 new cases, 1 more death

On Monday the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory reported three new confirmed cases of the B117 COVID-19 variant, which was first detected in the U.K, had been found in Saskatchewan.

Two of the variant cases are in the Regina zone and one is in the northwest zone. This brings the provincial total of confirmed variant of concern cases to nine.

The province said that if required, public health will issue a public service announcement to alert the general public to any variant-related risk. It also said it continues to plan for the impact of variants, including any required increase to public health measures and surge capacity planning.

The province also reported 97 new cases of COVID-19 and one more coronavirus-related death Monday. The resident who died was aged 60 to 69 years and was from Saskatoon.

Regina had more new COVID-19 cases Monday than all other zones combined.

(CBC News)

Of the 29,806 total known cases to date in the province, 1,463 are considered active.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in Saskatchewan is 144 — 11.7 new cases per 100,000 population.

The new cases Monday are in the following provincial zones:

Far northwest, one.

Far northeast, five.

Northwest, four.

North central, 10.

Saskatoon, six.

Central east, 12.

Regina, 50.

South central, two.

Southeast, two.

Two new cases have pending residence information.

There are currently 140 people in hospital in the province due to COVID-19, 23 of whom are in intensive care.

The province also reported 151 new recoveries. There have been 27,944 known recoveries total as of Monday.

To date, 595,869 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan, 1,753 of which were processed on Sunday.

892 new vaccinations

There were 892 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered Sunday in Saskatchewan, according to the province.

To date, a total of 92,776 shots have been administered.

The latest doses were administered in the following provincial zones:

Far north central, 17.

North central, 528.

Saskatoon, 347.

(CBC News Graphics)

