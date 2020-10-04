How Saskatchewan's COVID-19 measures compare to other Prairie provinces

The Prairie provinces have become Canada's new COVID-19 hotspot as the region continues to break record after record for cases and hospitalizations.

Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Alberta have consistently had the highest rate of cases across Canada since November, surpassing more populous provinces like Ontario and Quebec.

Unlike in the spring, when all provinces unilaterally shutdown, Prairie premiers have been hesitant to enter a second lockdown, until recently.

In the past few weeks, the provinces have implemented measures like closing certain sectors to contain the spread of the virus.





Below is a breakdown comparing how Prairie premiers are managing the nation's COVID-19 hotspots.

Masks

Saskatchewan: The province initially imposed a mask mandate on Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert — the province's three largest cities. On Nov. 19, it was expanded to include the entire province. By Nov. 27, the mandate was expanded to include all schools and workplaces.

Manitoba: On Sept. 28, the province mandated masks in Winnipeg and surrounding areas. Months later, on Nov. 12, Manitoba became the first Prairie province to implement a province-wide mask mandate. Since then, masks have become mandatory for all students and teachers.

Alberta: As of Dec. 8, masks are required in all indoor public places, province-wide.

Gatherings

Saskatchewan: Indoor private gatherings can not exceed five people. Indoor and outdoor public gatherings are limited to 30 people or less.

Manitoba: Indoor private gatherings are prohibited. Indoor and outdoor public places are limited to five people maximum.

Alberta: All indoor and outdoor social gatherings — public and private — are prohibited.

Retail

Saskatchewan: Businesses remain open, but big box stores are required to limit customer access to 50 per cent capacity, or four square metres of space per person, whichever is less.

Manitoba: Retail businesses that sell or provide goods to the public are limited to 25 per cent capacity. Businesses can only sell essential goods.

Alberta: Retail services must reduce customer capacity to 15 per cent of fire code occupancy (not including staff) or a minimum of five customers.

Personal Care Services

Saskatchewan: Open.

Manitoba: Closed.

Alberta: Closed.

Gyms and Fitness Facilities

Saskatchewan: They remain open. Masks are required at all times, except while swimming. Fitness classes are limited to eight people and they must be separated by three metres.

Manitoba: Closed.

Alberta: Closed effective Dec. 13.

Places of Worship

Saskatchewan: Capacity reduced to 30 people. Physical distancing must be maintained.

Manitoba: Closed, but services can continue virtually or with drive ins.

Alberta: Services limited to 15 per cent of the fire code occupancy for in-person attendance. Physical distance must be maintained.

Restaurants and Bars

Saskatchewan: Remain open. Members of the same dining party can be seated together for a maximum of four people per table. Alcohol can not be served past 10 p.m. CST, or consumed past 11 p.m. CST.

Manitoba: Open for delivery, drive thru or takeout only. Restaurants and bars are closed to the public.

Alberta: Closed for in-person service effective Dec. 13.

Sports and Entertainment

Saskatchewan: Sports are prohibited, but conditioning and training is allowed for those 18-years-old or younger. Bingo halls, casinos, museums, libraries and theatres remain open.

Manitoba: All recreational activities, sports facilities, casinos, museums, galleries, libraries, movie theatres and concert halls are closed.

Alberta: Sports, including training, are prohibited or restricted province-wide. All recreational activities including casinos and museums will be closed effective Dec. 13.

Schools

In Saskatchewan, COVID-19 containment measures depend on the school division.

Saskatchewan: Up for school divisions to decide. Some districts, like Regina Public Schools, have switched to online learning entirely until Jan. 11.

Manitoba: Blended learning (in-class and online) for Grades 9 to 12 where distance can not be achieved. Kindergarten to Grade 8 students may be offered a temporary remote learning option.

Alberta: Grades 7 to 12 moved to at-home learning on Nov. 30. Students are scheduled to resume in-person classes on Jan. 11. K-to-6 students will continue in-person learning until their scheduled winter break. They will move to at-home learning after the winter break until Jan. 11.

Wedding and Funerals

Saskatchewan: They are allowed, but capacity is limited to 30 people or less. Food and drinks can not be served.

Manitoba: Limited to five people plus an officiant.

Alberta: A maximum of 10 people are allowed to attend. They must be held in a public place, and receptions are not allowed.