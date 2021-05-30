COVID-19 in Sask.: 171 new cases, 1 death, 11K vaccines distributed

Saskatchewan reported another COVID-19 death on Sunday.

A person in the 80 and above category from the southeast zone was reported to have died in Sunday's update. Saskatchewan has now reported 538 deaths in people who tested positive for COVID-19.

There were 171 new cases reported in the province.

They broke down as follows:

Far northwest, seven.

Far northeast, two.

Northwest, 12.

North central, 17.

Northeast, three.

Saskatoon, 70.

Central west, three.

Central east, six.

Regina, 19.

Southwest, four.

South central, 10.

Southeast, 17.

One new case was pending residence information and two cases previously pending residence information were assigned to the central east zone.

As of Sunday an additional 77 new variants of concern, which are more likely to lead to intensive care unit admissions or death, were identified in Saskatchewan.

To date there were 10,623 variants of concern identified in Saskatchewan.

The provincial government reported 109 people in hospital, the lowest total since Nov. 28, 2020, with 25 in intensive care.

The new seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 137 or 11.1 per 100,000.

Around 11,000 vaccinations were given as of Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 717,609.