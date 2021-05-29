COVID-19 in Sask.: Province passes 700,000 vaccinations mark as 1 death, 179 new cases reported

Saskatchewan surpassed a vaccination milestone on Saturday, while reporting another death of a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

The person who died was in their 50s and from the Regina zone, Saturday's daily provincial update said. The province has now reported 537 deaths since the pandemic started.

The province also reported 179 new cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

With 12,923 doses added to its total since Friday's update, the province said as of Saturday, 706,548 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the province.

The province says 77 per cent of those 40 and older have now had a first dose of a vaccine. The rate is 71 per cent for those 30 and up, and 65 per cent for those 18 and older.

The new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan were reported as follows:

Far northwest: five.

Far northeast: five.

Northwest: 21.

North central: 18.

Northeast: five.

Saskatoon: 38.

Central west: two.

Central east: 10.

Regina: 27.

Southwest: 11.

South central: 19.

Southeast: 18.

As of Saturday, there were 1,408 active cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan. The seven-day daily new case average sat at 129, or 10.5 new cases per 100,000 people, the province says.

There are now 113 people in hospital with COVID-19 — the lowest number since Nov. 28, according to the province. That number includes 24 people in intensive care.