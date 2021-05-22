COVID-19 in Sask.: 180 new cases, 2 deaths, nearly 15,000 vaccines administered

There were 180 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan and two more deaths among those who tested positive for the illness.

Both of the deaths were in the province's south central zone: one person was in their 50s and one was in the 80-plus age category.

As of Saturday, there have been a total of 526 COVID-19 deaths in Saskatchewan since the start of the pandemic.

The 180 cases were reported as follows:

Far northwest: Two.

Far northeast: One.

Northwest: 22.

North central: 23.

Northeast: Six.

Saskatoon: 54.

Central west: Four.

Central east: 17.

Regina: 19.

Southwest: Nine.

South central: One.

Southeast: 18.

Residence information is pending for four cases.

Saskatchewan reported 1,770 active cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The seven-day daily average of new COVID-19 cases is 160, or 13.1 new cases per 100,000 people.

There are 120 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of Saturday, including 27 in intensive care.

An additional 14,801 vaccine doses had been administered as of Saturday, according to the latest update.

The province says 66 per cent of people over 40 have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 69 per cent of those over 30 have had a first dose. The first-dose rate is 62 per cent for those over 18.

Saturday's update included a message reminding the public that while travel within and outside the province isn't prohibited, anyone going to recreational property for the long weekend should reduce their risk of exposure by sticking close to their cabins or campsites.